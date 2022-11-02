Dr. Marc Tarle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Tarle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Tarle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Dr. Tarle works at
Locations
Tarle Marc MD20 Squadron Blvd Ste 560, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 639-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tarle saved our son. He always listens to what our son has to say. He never rushes him. He offers sound advice. We advocated for a different medication that required much more work for him and his staff, he listened to us, talked it over and we made the change. His staff is always friendly and responsive they are a pleasure to work with. We will be forever grateful to Dr. Tarle and his staff.
About Dr. Marc Tarle, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1992834683
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarle accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarle has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Function Testing and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.