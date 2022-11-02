Overview

Dr. Marc Tarle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Tarle works at TARLE MARC MD in New City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Function Testing and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.