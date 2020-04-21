Dr. Marc Storch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Storch, MD
Dr. Marc Storch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
Gyn ob of wilton Westport pc156 Kings Hwy N, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 226-1243
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Storch?
It is with pleasure that I write to express my heartfelt appreciation for the superior medical care provided to me by Dr. Storch and his wonderful staff. Dr. Storch impressed me as being a brilliant gynecologist, highly professional and knowledgeable. In addition to his reassuring manner, his thoughtful approach above all helped greatly in successfully identifying and treating my medical problems. Also, my deep gratitude to Ms. Dana, Dr. Storch’s assistant, who always goes above and beyond her call of duty. She is one of the very best - a magnificent human being: most caring, dedicated, and gracious. It is a real delight to come in contact with Ms. Dana. Her commitment to excellence is inspiring and makes a difference in people’s lives!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023108123
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Northshore University Hospital
- Newark Beth Israel Med Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
