Dr. Marc Storch, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Dr. Marc Storch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.

Dr. Storch works at Gyn ob of wilton Westport pc in Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gyn ob of wilton Westport pc
    156 Kings Hwy N, Westport, CT 06880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cysts
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Osteoporosis

Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Apr 21, 2020
    It is with pleasure that I write to express my heartfelt appreciation for the superior medical care provided to me by Dr. Storch and his wonderful staff. Dr. Storch impressed me as being a brilliant gynecologist, highly professional and knowledgeable. In addition to his reassuring manner, his thoughtful approach above all helped greatly in successfully identifying and treating my medical problems. Also, my deep gratitude to Ms. Dana, Dr. Storch’s assistant, who always goes above and beyond her call of duty. She is one of the very best - a magnificent human being: most caring, dedicated, and gracious. It is a real delight to come in contact with Ms. Dana. Her commitment to excellence is inspiring and makes a difference in people’s lives!
    Apr 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marc Storch, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1023108123
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Northshore University Hospital
    Internship
    • Newark Beth Israel Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Storch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Storch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Storch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Storch works at Gyn ob of wilton Westport pc in Westport, CT. View the full address on Dr. Storch’s profile.

    Dr. Storch has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Storch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Storch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Storch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Storch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

