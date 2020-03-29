Dr. Marc Stock, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Stock, DPM
Overview
Dr. Marc Stock, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Marc N Stock2201 W Holcombe Blvd Ste 230, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 662-0333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stock?
Its been a while since I have gone to Dr. Stock but I highly recommend him. He removed my bunion and I have gone to him for several little things with my feet. He is a great doctor and the staff is very helpful. He is all about the patient and your wellness. Barbara D in Houston, TX
About Dr. Marc Stock, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stock has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stock speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stock.
