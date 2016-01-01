See All Critical Care Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Marc Stingone, MD

Trauma Surgery
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Marc Stingone, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

Dr. Stingone works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aria Health Center
    10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rib Fracture
Wound Repair
Port Placements or Replacements
Rib Fracture
Wound Repair
Port Placements or Replacements

Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon

About Dr. Marc Stingone, MD

Specialties
  • Trauma Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649313354
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Jacobi Medical center
Residency
  • New Jersey Medical School
Internship
  • New Jersey Medical School
Medical Education
  • New Jersey Medical School
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Surgery
