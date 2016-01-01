Dr. Marc Stingone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stingone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Stingone, MD
Dr. Marc Stingone, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Dr. Stingone works at
Aria Health Center10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
About Dr. Marc Stingone, MD
- Trauma Surgery
- English
- Jacobi Medical center
- New Jersey Medical School
- New Jersey Medical School
- New Jersey Medical School
- Critical Care Surgery
