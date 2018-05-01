See All Nephrologists in Memphis, TN
Nephrology
Dr. Marc Stegman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Stegman works at Kidney Group Of Memphis in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Kidney Group of Memphis Pllc
    2225 Union Ave Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conditions or procedures treated:
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    May 01, 2018
    I have been a kidney transplant patient for 15 years and have been under Dr. Stegmans care all that time. Always enjoy seeing him because I know he really cares about his patients and is looking out for you.
    — May 01, 2018
    About Dr. Marc Stegman, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1023019825
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tex SW
    • Barnes Hosp/Wash U
    • Barnes Hosp/Wash U
    • University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
