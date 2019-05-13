Overview

Dr. Marc Stauffer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Stauffer works at HCA Florida West Cardiology Specialists - Davis Hwy in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.