Dr. Spirn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Spirn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Spirn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Spirn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wills Eye Hospital840 Walnut St Ste 1020, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Cherry Hill8 RANOLDO TER, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
-
3
Mays Landing1417 Cantillon Blvd, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 Directions
-
4
Midatlantic Retina Associates5325 Northgate Dr Ste 103, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions
-
5
Lansdale125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 315, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
-
6
MidAtlantic Retina Associates4060 Butler Pike Ste 200, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spirn?
As I aged I have had many problems with Retinal Detachments in both eyes. When my local Retinal Specialist told me I needed specialized care he sent me immediately to Wills Eye in Philadelphia. That is where I had my first of many procedures over many years with Dr. Spirn. He exudes confidence and his "don't worry, I will fix it attitude" has always settled my nerves about the problem I was having. Being a photographer most of my life I have depended on proper eyesight. Today I continue to travel to his office for checkups. My local Ophthalmologist has remarked many times over the years how great my eyesight is today after so many surgeries! I will continue to visit Dr. Spirn for checkups and I am confident I will receive the very best care possible no matter what eye problems I may experience in the future. As you can tell, I am impressed with his care.
About Dr. Marc Spirn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1457325086
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Emory University
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Cornell University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spirn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spirn works at
Dr. Spirn has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spirn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spirn speaks French and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Spirn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spirn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spirn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spirn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.