Overview

Dr. Marc Spirn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Spirn works at Mid Atlantic Retina in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ, Mays Landing, NJ, Bethlehem, PA, Lansdale, PA and Plymouth Meeting, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.