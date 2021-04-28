Dr. Smaldone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Smaldone, MD
Dr. Marc Smaldone, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Fox Chase Cancer Center333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 214-3940
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
DR.Smaldone has taken great care of my father-in-law he had bladder cancer & prostate cancer he is now currently cancer free so far So good Dr.Smaldone is a very nice and caring doctor his team was wonderful and took great care of my father-in-law. when he had both surgeries We are forever grateful to Smaldone for saving his life. I would recommend all my family and friends to go to him for Care. PS, Cindy.R
About Dr. Marc Smaldone, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1225292477
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Urology
