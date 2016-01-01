Dr. Marc Slutzky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slutzky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Slutzky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Slutzky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Slutzky works at
Locations
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Nmff Department of Neusurgey675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie Stab Lavin Family Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marc Slutzky, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1184637480
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slutzky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slutzky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slutzky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slutzky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.