Dr. Marc Slonimski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Slonimski, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Newton-Wellesley Hosp
Dr. Slonimski works at
Locations
Comprehensive Pain Management2051 45th St Ste 108, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 589-6706Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He helped me with my lifelong pain in the right shoulder. I can finally use my arm as it was intended by the creator.
About Dr. Marc Slonimski, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1891700522
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Newton-Wellesley Hosp
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
