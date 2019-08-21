Dr. Marc Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Singer, MD
Dr. Marc Singer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Loyola University Medical Center2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (888) 584-7888Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Physicians' Care Network
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Union Health Service
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Great Surgeon! I will highly recommend him to all my friends and Family. I was diagnosed with rectal cancer and the location was very low. The other Colorectal surgeon I saw was not able to save my spinchter. He wanted to remove my entire colon and give me a permanent colostomy bag. Dr. Marc Singer was able to removed my tumor with no problem and was able to saved my spinchter. I recovered very well with no complications. Dr Marc Singer is very knowledgeable and he has a very calm personality. Great bedside Manner. May God keep him healthy and safe everyday so he can help more patients! Dr. Marc Singer was recommended to us by one of the surgeon he worked with when he was doing his residency at the other hospital. He said, Dr Marc Singer was one of his BEST resident as a surgeon! God Bless you Dr Marc Singer for being such a GREAT surgeon! You saved my life! Thank you!!!!!
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Med Barnes Hospital
- University Of Illinois At Chicago Hospitals
- University of Illinois at Chicago School of Medicine
- Washington Univserity In Saint Louis
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.