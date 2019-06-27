Dr. Marc Simon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Simon, DO
Dr. Marc Simon, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Vanguard Medical PA16 Pocono Rd Ste 310, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 627-4227
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Experienced. Aggressive about evaluating and employing latest tech developments. Great about prying relevant pre-op info from clients. Good listener. Very fussy and particular about his surgical teammates, demanding a high level of excellence. Empathetic office staff that treats patience with dignity, reasonable wait times. He is highly skilled. I photographed the visible stitches which are a work of minimalist art. But it's the below the surface stitches that keep my four wounds from bleeding or weeping, despite their locations in high stress areas. I had scheduled surgery two weeks out. An emergency attack made immediate attention necessary. He brought his team into the hospital on a Sunday morning just to take care of my emergency situation. If there is any checkbox I've missed, tick it off. This guy is very good. I've seen hundreds of surgeons in the OR, working in medical education since 1986.
About Dr. Marc Simon, DO
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cherry Hill Medical Center
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Ohio Weslyan University
- General Surgery
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
