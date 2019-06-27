See All General Surgeons in Denville, NJ
Dr. Marc Simon, DO

General Surgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marc Simon, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.

Dr. Simon works at GENERAL VASCULAR SURGICAL in Denville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vanguard Medical PA
    16 Pocono Rd Ste 310, Denville, NJ 07834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 627-4227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marc Simon, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1619013778
    Education & Certifications

    • Cherry Hill Medical Center
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    • Ohio Weslyan University
    • General Surgery
