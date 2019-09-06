Overview

Dr. Marc Silver, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in West Haven, CT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Silver works at VA Cnnctct Hlthcr Sys Psychtry in West Haven, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.