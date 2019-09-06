Dr. Marc Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Silver, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Silver, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in West Haven, CT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Locations
Veterans Affairs Connecticut Healthcare System-west Haven Campus950 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 06516 Directions (203) 932-5711
Westmed Medical Group-urgent Care1281 E Main St, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 210-2830
Dr John Katsetos LLC90 Morgan St, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 325-4087
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Silver for any orthopedic needs. I injured my shoulder playing football and was in a ton of pain. He was able to fit me in for a last minute appointment the following day. I soon found out that I had a major tear to my rotator cuff. He gave me my options along with the pros and cons. I wanted to be back on the field as soon as possible and be able to continue playing competitive sports so I opted to have the surgery. Dr. Silver was amazing every step of the way. I especially appreciated how responsive and easy to reach he was when I had questions (I had a lot of them). I'm five months out and have been cleared to start playing again. I couldn't have asked for better results after such a horrible injury.
About Dr. Marc Silver, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1528155918
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Medicine
- Maimonides Hosp & Med Ctr
- Maimonides Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Orthopedic Surgery
