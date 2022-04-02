Overview

Dr. Marc Silver, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.



Dr. Silver works at GENESYS HEART INSTITUTE in Grand Blanc, MI with other offices in Rochester, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.