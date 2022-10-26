See All Ophthalmologists in Upland, CA
Dr. Marc Shomer, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Shomer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Shomer works at Marc H Shomer MD Phd Inc in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John A Fagan MD Inc.
    974 W Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 981-9800
  2. 2
    Marc H Shomer MD Phd Inc
    820 N Mountain Ave Ste 102, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 304-0404

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichiasis
Keratitis
Ocular Hypertension
Trichiasis
Keratitis
Ocular Hypertension

Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 26, 2022
    An outstanding ophthalmologist, staff and office. Patients are treated with warmth and old-school respect, too rarely experienced in health care these days. After two terrible visits to Pacific Eye Institute which is like a factory, we came to see Dr. Shomer and the difference is like day and night. Not only is it a pleasure to be seen by Dr. Shomer himself, but his office is well-run and his front and back office support staff are efficient, pleasant and personable. Knowledgeable, experienced, friendly and caring, I highly recommend Dr. Shomer for your eye health.
    Marty E. — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Marc Shomer, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1457457483
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jules Stein Eye Institute at UCLA
    Internship
    • White Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Shomer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shomer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shomer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shomer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shomer works at Marc H Shomer MD Phd Inc in Upland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shomer’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shomer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shomer.

