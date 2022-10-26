Overview

Dr. Marc Shomer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Shomer works at Marc H Shomer MD Phd Inc in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.