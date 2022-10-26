Dr. Marc Shomer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shomer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Shomer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Shomer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.
Locations
John A Fagan MD Inc.974 W Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 981-9800
Marc H Shomer MD Phd Inc820 N Mountain Ave Ste 102, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (626) 304-0404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
An outstanding ophthalmologist, staff and office. Patients are treated with warmth and old-school respect, too rarely experienced in health care these days. After two terrible visits to Pacific Eye Institute which is like a factory, we came to see Dr. Shomer and the difference is like day and night. Not only is it a pleasure to be seen by Dr. Shomer himself, but his office is well-run and his front and back office support staff are efficient, pleasant and personable. Knowledgeable, experienced, friendly and caring, I highly recommend Dr. Shomer for your eye health.
About Dr. Marc Shomer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Institute at UCLA
- White Memorial Medical Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- UCLA
