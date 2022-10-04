Overview

Dr. Marc Sher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Sher works at Brooklyn Premier Cardiology PC in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.