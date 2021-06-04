See All Radiation Oncologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Marc Shapiro, MD

Radiation Oncology
2 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Shapiro, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Shapiro works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 340-8971
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 04, 2021
    I owe my life to Dr Shapiro. Highly recommend him to patients
    Lori Donner — Jun 04, 2021
    About Dr. Marc Shapiro, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1689894230
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Shapiro’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

