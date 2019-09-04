Overview

Dr. Marc Shaber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Shaber works at Flemington Medical Group in Flemington, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.