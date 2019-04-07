See All General Surgeons in La Jolla, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Marc Sedwitz, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marc Sedwitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Sedwitz works at Scripps Clinic John R Anderson V Medical Pavilion in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Clinic John R Anderson V Medical Pavillion
    9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 824-5424
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Pacific Coast Vascular & General Surgery Inc.
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 560, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 452-0306
  3. 3
    Pacific Coast Vascular & General Surgery Inc.
    320 Santa Fe Dr Ste 212, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 452-0306

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 07, 2019
    Working on some post operation corrective issues now. Three years of being able to still walk and function normally have been wonderful and I love my personal interactions with him. His staff, led by Rae Richards, is compassionate and efficient and constantly monitors my post-op condition.
    — Apr 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marc Sedwitz, MD
    About Dr. Marc Sedwitz, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1275613093
    Education & Certifications

    • Vascular Surgery - University of California, San Francisco
    • General Surgery - New York Hospital
    • NY Hosp - Cornell MC
    • Boston University School Of Medicine - M.D.
    • General Surgery
