Dr. Marc Scoles, DMD

Dentistry
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marc Scoles, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.

Dr. Scoles works at Glastonbury Dental Associates in Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glastonbury Dental Associates
    416 New London Tpke, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 430-4230
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • MetLife
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 21, 2022
    Our family has been going to Dr. Scoles and Glastonbury Dental Associates for 30+ years. He is a great dentist and a fine human being. The GDA staff is top notch as well. Over all these years there has been negligible turnover. That says something.
    Peter Kennedy — Aug 21, 2022
    About Dr. Marc Scoles, DMD

    • Dentistry
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962533125
    Education & Certifications

    • Jersey Shore Medical Center
    • Jersey Shore Medical Center
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Scoles, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scoles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scoles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scoles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scoles works at Glastonbury Dental Associates in Glastonbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Scoles’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Scoles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scoles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scoles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scoles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

