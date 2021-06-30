Dr. Schwarzman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Schwarzman, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Schwarzman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Locations
New Jersey Urology60 Mount Lucas Rd Ste 500, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 497-3400
Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center Acute Rehabilitation1 Plainsboro Rd, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 853-7122
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schwarzman spent a considerable amount of time with me describing options for treatment. He was cautious and explained his thinking.
About Dr. Marc Schwarzman, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1780627661
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Boston Medical Center Corporation
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
