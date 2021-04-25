Dr. Marc Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Schwartz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham.
Locations
Bryan2700 E 29th St Ste 235, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 774-4008
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
HE IS A GOOD DOCTOR AND HE TELLS IT LIKE IT IS. I LIKE THAT
About Dr. Marc Schwartz, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1275505570
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.