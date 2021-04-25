See All Cardiologists in Bryan, TX
Cardiology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Marc Schwartz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham.

Dr. Schwartz works at Central Texas Heart Center in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Locations

    Bryan
    2700 E 29th St Ste 235, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 774-4008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Simplifi
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 25, 2021
    HE IS A GOOD DOCTOR AND HE TELLS IT LIKE IT IS. I LIKE THAT
    GLEN — Apr 25, 2021
    About Dr. Marc Schwartz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275505570
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at Central Texas Heart Center in Bryan, TX. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.