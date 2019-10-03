Dr. Marc Schwartz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Schwartz, DO
Overview
Dr. Marc Schwartz, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
Ellen G Kelman Phd PC10165 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 899-4077
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
We were referred to Dr. Schwartz by our family physician who we trust. We took my teen daughter in and he made her feel very comfortable and was very easy to speak with. He listened and took his time. Overall, we appreciated his diagnosis and honesty. The front desk personnel was very friendly and explained everything on the phone with us as this was new for us. I’d highly recommend Dr. Schwartz.
About Dr. Marc Schwartz, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1245454990
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
