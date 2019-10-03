See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Scottsdale, AZ
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Marc Schwartz, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.

Dr. Schwartz works at The Arizona Schwartz Group in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Ellen G Kelman Phd PC
    10165 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 (480) 899-4077

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome
Patient Ratings (28)
Oct 03, 2019
We were referred to Dr. Schwartz by our family physician who we trust. We took my teen daughter in and he made her feel very comfortable and was very easy to speak with. He listened and took his time. Overall, we appreciated his diagnosis and honesty. The front desk personnel was very friendly and explained everything on the phone with us as this was new for us. I'd highly recommend Dr. Schwartz.
Amy B — Oct 03, 2019
About Dr. Marc Schwartz, DO

  Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
  21 years of experience
  English
  NPI: 1245454990
Education & Certifications

  Fellowship: Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  Internship: Westchester Medical Center
  Medical Education: New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Medical Education

Dr. Marc Schwartz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Schwartz works at The Arizona Schwartz Group in Scottsdale, AZ.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

