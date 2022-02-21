Overview

Dr. Marc Schumer, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Schumer works at Aesthetic And Surgical Dermatology Of New York in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.