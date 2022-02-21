Dr. Marc Schumer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Schumer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Schumer, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Aesthetic & Surgical Dermatology of New York PC3111 New Hyde Park Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 394-9630
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schumer explained everything and was understanding of my nervousness about the needed procedure. His staff made me feel even more comfortable with their kindness and professionalism. His staff is the best! From the moment they pick up the phone, to the moment they say good bye.
About Dr. Marc Schumer, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schumer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schumer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schumer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schumer has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schumer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schumer speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumer.
