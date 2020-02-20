Dr. Marc Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Schneider, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schneider works at
Locations
-
1
Marc Schneider MD PA12751 S Cleveland Ave Ste 102, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 277-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider?
Last week, Dr. Schneider introduced Radiesse injections to me for facial issues. This was so amazingly different; no blood work, little bruising, and only slight pain on my jawbone where it was injected!!!! Yes, this injection was on my jawbone. (Unlike other injections where some pressure and good luck are part of the process)Radiesse does not move around to fill in the blanks! Yes, that’s the huge difference! The magic is that Dr. Schneider is highly skilled! He described every move as he deliberately injected Radiesse along my jawbone. As he skillfully continued on the other side, he explained how inserting Radiesse would minimize the natural thinning of my jawbones. The unexpected result was the filling out of my chin’s scars that he didn’t touch!!! Not only was my facial profile tightened, but my historic, acne scars were softened! Radiesse is a real game changer; but only, only, in the hands of an experienced, skilled doctor, as Dr. Schneider continues to demonstrate! Thanks! Doc
About Dr. Marc Schneider, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679573869
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Conemaugh Valley-Temple Univ
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Drew University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.