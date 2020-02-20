See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Marc Schneider, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Schneider works at Schneider Center For Plastic Surgery in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marc Schneider MD PA
    12751 S Cleveland Ave Ste 102, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 277-9999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Big Ears
Liposuction
Big Ears
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Liposuction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marc Schneider, MD
    About Dr. Marc Schneider, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679573869
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Kansas Hospital
    Internship
    • Conemaugh Valley-Temple Univ
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Drew University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schneider works at Schneider Center For Plastic Surgery in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schneider’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

