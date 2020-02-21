Overview

Dr. Marc Schneider, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Schneider works at The Christ Hospital Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Associates in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.