Overview

Dr. Marc Sarnow, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.



Dr. Sarnow works at Adirondack Family Foot Care in Plattsburgh, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.