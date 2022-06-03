Dr. Sandberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Sandberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Sandberg, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Dr. Sandberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diabetes and Endocrine Association Hunter9100 Wescott Dr Ste 101, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (504) 738-3949
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandberg?
I was referred by my GP to see a specialist. Dr. Sandberg was very caring and was aggressive in handling my Type II Diabetes. It's now under control. Thanks Dr. Sandberg.
About Dr. Marc Sandberg, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1770557837
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh
- University Of Pittsburgh
- University Of Pittsburgh
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandberg works at
Dr. Sandberg has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.