Dr. Marc Samolsky, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.



Dr. Samolsky works at Patricia Ann Devine in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.