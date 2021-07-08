Dr. Marc Samolsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samolsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Samolsky, MD
Dr. Marc Samolsky, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.
Sound Shore Medical Center Department of Laboratories16 Guion Pl, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 365-4246
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
- Aetna
Dr. Samolsky treated me about 10 times for a serious back injury from an auto accident He was punctual, consistently warm and caring, a great listener, and excellent at managing my pain.
About Dr. Marc Samolsky, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1194731331
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Samolsky has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samolsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
