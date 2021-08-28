Dr. Marc Saltzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saltzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Saltzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Saltzman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Saltzman works at
Locations
-
1
Innovative Medical Research of South Florida20880 W Dixie Hwy, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 405-0535
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saltzman?
Dr Marc Saltzman is the best Dr I have ever encountered. He listened to your concerns and always returned your calls. Great doctor, one regret, I met him to late in my lifetime .
About Dr. Marc Saltzman, MD
- Hematology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750379897
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saltzman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saltzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saltzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saltzman works at
Dr. Saltzman speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saltzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saltzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.