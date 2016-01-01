See All Vascular Surgeons in Lewisville, TX
Dr. Marc Salhanick, MD

Vascular Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Marc Salhanick, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They graduated from The University Of Texas Health Science Center At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Lewisville.

Dr. Salhanick works at Texas Back Institute - Lewisville in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lewisville
    475 Elm St Ste 201, Lewisville, TX 75057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 780-2300
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dallas
    12740 Hillcrest Rd Ste 272, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 780-2300
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Lewisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Dr. Marc Salhanick, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396189932
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Medical Education
    • The University Of Texas Health Science Center At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • Trinity University San Antonio Texas
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
