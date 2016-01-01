Dr. Marc Salhanick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salhanick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Salhanick, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Salhanick, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They graduated from The University Of Texas Health Science Center At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Lewisville.
Dr. Salhanick works at
Locations
Lewisville475 Elm St Ste 201, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (469) 780-2300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dallas12740 Hillcrest Rd Ste 272, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (469) 780-2300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marc Salhanick, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- The University Of Texas Health Science Center At San Antonio
- Trinity University San Antonio Texas
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salhanick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salhanick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salhanick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salhanick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salhanick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salhanick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.