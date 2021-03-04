Overview

Dr. Marc Safran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Safran works at Marc Safran MD Pllc in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.