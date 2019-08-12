See All Psychiatrists in Lawrence, MA
Dr. Marc Sadowsky, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Sadowsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

Dr. Sadowsky works at New England Neurological Associates, PC in Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lawrence
    354 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 687-2321
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Robert Wasserman
    354 Merrimack St United States, Lawrence, MA 01843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 687-2321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern New Hampshire Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 12, 2019
    Dr. Sadowsky has been my trusted psychiatrist for many years. He's helped me through the good times and the bad, and hasn't given up on me when things really got bad... and has been there to support me when things really have gone well for me. He is very knowledgeable and professional, while also showing compassion as a provider when things are hard. He's been refilling my prescriptions and managing a regimen for me that works, and I've never had to go without my medication. I've always been able to get it refilled through his office, and I see him regularly.
    About Dr. Marc Sadowsky, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558358689
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University
    • Greenwich Hospital
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    • Harvard College
    • Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Sadowsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadowsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sadowsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadowsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sadowsky works at New England Neurological Associates, PC in Lawrence, MA. View the full address on Dr. Sadowsky’s profile.

    Dr. Sadowsky has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadowsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadowsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadowsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadowsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadowsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

