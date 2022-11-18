Overview

Dr. Marc Sachs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Sachs works at Cape ENT Group in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Ear Ache and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.