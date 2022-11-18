Dr. Marc Sachs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Sachs, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marc Sachs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and made the appointment stress free even with procedure. Very knowledgeable and solved a problem I have had for years. Very kind and helpful support staff.
About Dr. Marc Sachs, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian and Korean
- 1831254002
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center|Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sachs accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sachs using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sachs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachs works at
Dr. Sachs has seen patients for Sinusitis, Ear Ache and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sachs speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian and Korean.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachs.
