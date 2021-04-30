Dr. Marc Saad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Saad, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Saad, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LUSIADA FOUNDATION / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF SANTOS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Saad works at
Locations
Physician Consultants of Georgia, LLC1445 Georgia Ave Ste 3, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 250-1325
Georgia Kidney Institute LLC1625 Hardeman Ave, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 257-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saad is awesome. This was my first visit. The office scheduled me on short notice. The entire office staff, from the front desk, to the nurses and Techs were a pleasure. Dr Saad and nurses listened to my concerns. Dr Saad explained my procedure and displayed outstanding bedside manner and made me feel very comfortable. At one point, my heart rate increased and the nurse held my hand to help me calm down. I was very nervous but they made me feel so much better. I am so thankful and appreciative of this pleasant experience. I highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Marc Saad, MD
- Nephrology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LUSIADA FOUNDATION / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF SANTOS
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saad has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Saad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saad.
