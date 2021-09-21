Dr. Marc Routman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Routman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Routman, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Routman, MD is an Otorhinolaryngologic Nurse in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Otorhinolaryngologic Nursing, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Routman works at
Locations
-
1
Brookwood Baptist Health Specialty Care - Ear, Nose & Throat513 Brookwood Blvd Ste 400, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-2950
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Routman?
In the best of the best
About Dr. Marc Routman, MD
- Otorhinolaryngologic Nursing
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841225125
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital Lsu Med Center
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Routman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Routman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Routman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Routman works at
Dr. Routman speaks Spanish.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Routman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Routman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Routman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Routman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.