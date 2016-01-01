Dr. Marc Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Rosenthal, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Rosenthal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 555 Marin St Ste 160, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 277-3387
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marc Rosenthal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
