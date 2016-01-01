See All Hematologists in Edmonds, WA
Dr. Marc Rosenshein, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Marc Rosenshein, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marc Rosenshein, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Rosenshein works at Virginia Mason Edmonds Family Medicine in Edmonds, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Edmonds Family Medicine
    7315 212th St SW Ste 101, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Puget Sound Cancer Center
    21605 76th Ave W Ste 200, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenshein?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Marc Rosenshein, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marc Rosenshein, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rosenshein to family and friends

Dr. Rosenshein's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Rosenshein

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marc Rosenshein, MD.

About Dr. Marc Rosenshein, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology & Oncology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1205804184
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Temple University Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marc Rosenshein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenshein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosenshein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosenshein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rosenshein works at Virginia Mason Edmonds Family Medicine in Edmonds, WA. View the full address on Dr. Rosenshein’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenshein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenshein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenshein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenshein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.