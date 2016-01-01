Overview

Dr. Marc Rosenn, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Rosenn works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

