Overview

Dr. Marc Rosenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.