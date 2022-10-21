Overview

Dr. Marc Rosenberg, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM) and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Marc Rosenberg DO in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.