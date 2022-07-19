Dr. Marc Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Rosen, MD
Dr. Marc Rosen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Desert West Obgyn5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 298-8888
Arrowhead18699 N 67th Ave Ste 120, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 298-8888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Phoenix Orthopaedic Consultants19636 N 27th Ave Ste 401, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 938-5800Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
I needed both of my hips replaced. Dr Rosen is a straight shooter. He told me how he thought it should be done and gave me options. Had one hip done 6 months before the other. both surgeries went very well. Though the Covid pandemic adversely affected my rehab, I am doing so much better now. I'm very happy to recommend Dr Rosen.
About Dr. Marc Rosen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1194790188
- U Cincinnati
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Ohio State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.