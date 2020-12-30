Dr. Marc Rosen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Rosen, DO
Overview
Dr. Marc Rosen, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Locations
St. Thomas West Clinic4230 Harding Pike # 705, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 385-1547
Downtown Clinic410 42nd Ave N Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 329-7887
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
he is above my expectations wonderfull dr. god knew what he was doing when he sent this doctor to tenn.
About Dr. Marc Rosen, DO
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1174593271
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
