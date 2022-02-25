Overview

Dr. Marc Rosen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rosen works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Anosmia and Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

