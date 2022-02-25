Dr. Marc Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Rosen, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Rosen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Rosen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates925 Chestnut St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?
Dr. Rosen removed a cancerous tumor from my sinuses 4 years ago. Had an excellent result. When he scans my sinuses during follow-up appointments, he is gentle. When I first met him I was a little put off by his quietness but I soon learned that he was simply reserved and if I had questions he was very willing to engage. He seems to me to be humble and excellent surgeon.
About Dr. Marc Rosen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1023038718
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Sinusitis, Anosmia and Pharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosen speaks Chinese.
543 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.