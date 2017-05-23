Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Rogers, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Rogers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.
Locations
Surgical Associates at Northwest2900 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 300, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 553-2250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rogers is by far the best surgeon I have ever met, he has the very best bedside manners and shows true care and compassion when explaining to the family about the care that has been given to our mom. I will definitely use him in the event I need surgery in the future. He really made all of us feel complete comfort while dealing with our moms surgery.
About Dr. Marc Rogers, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Kans School Med
- University Ark
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.