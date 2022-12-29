Dr. Marc Rogers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Rogers, DO
Dr. Marc Rogers, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University|Midwestern University Chicago - College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
The Orthopaedic Institute1710 SE 16TH AVE, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 574-6990Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Orthopaedic Institute4600 SW 46th Ct Ste 220 Bldg 200, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 534-5700
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Had both hips replaced within a year. Each time was equally pleasant. I was up and walking in no time. Outpatient surgery at surgery center. Minimal pain. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Marc Rogers, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1144237660
- Sports Medicine/Adult Knee Reconstruction|Tom Winter's Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- Peninsula Hospital Center (LIJ Health Care System)|Peninsula Hospital Center North Shore LIJ System
- Garden City Osteopathic Hospital - Garden City MI
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University|Midwestern University Chicago - College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Surgery, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
