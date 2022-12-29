Overview

Dr. Marc Rogers, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University|Midwestern University Chicago - College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Rogers works at The Orthopaedic Institute in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Surgery, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.