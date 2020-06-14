Overview

Dr. Marc Rocklin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Rocklin works at Warren Clinic Colon Rectal Surg in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sphincterotomy, Anal or Rectal Pain and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.