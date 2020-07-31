Overview

Dr. Marc Riedl, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypogammaglobulinemia, Immunodeficiency Syndromes and Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.