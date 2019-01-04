See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Bowie, MD
Dr. Marc Rickford, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Rickford, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.

Dr. Rickford works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Bowie, MD with other offices in Oxon Hill, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Maryland Pediatrics At Bowie
    14999 Health Center Dr Ste 108, Bowie, MD 20716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 618-2273
  2. 2
    UM Capital Region Medical Group
    251 National Harbor Blvd Fl 5, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 618-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UM Capital Region Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Parasitic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 04, 2019
Dr. Rickford performed my surgery in October 2016 which has been a success. I'm just two years out and maintaining the weight loss and slowly trying to lose just a bit more. It was the best thing I ever did.
R. M. Richardson in District Heights — Jan 04, 2019
Photo: Dr. Marc Rickford, MD
About Dr. Marc Rickford, MD

  • Bariatric Surgery
  • 26 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1851318885
Education & Certifications

  • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
  • howard university hospital
  • Howard University College Of Medicine
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marc Rickford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rickford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rickford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rickford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rickford has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rickford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rickford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rickford.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rickford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rickford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.