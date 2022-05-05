Dr. Reitman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Reitman, MD
Dr. Marc Reitman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Barbara A. Romano Ph.d. Psychologist P.c.755 New York Ave Ste 200, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 427-1597
- Humana
Dr Reitman has been my sons physician for over 15 years. He listens well, makes sound decisions regarding medications and is very accurate.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1245395151
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Reitman accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reitman has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reitman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Reitman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reitman.
